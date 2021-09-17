Wedbush Weighs in on Virco Mfg. Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

