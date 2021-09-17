Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI):

9/13/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/3/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €223.00 ($262.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of EPA RI opened at €183.10 ($215.41) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €175.90.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

