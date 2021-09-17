Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Desktop Metal (DM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) recently:

9/9/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/6/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DM opened at $7.72 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

