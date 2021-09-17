Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

