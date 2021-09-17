Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) in the last few weeks:
- 9/8/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Eliem Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.69.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.