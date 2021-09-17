Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferrari (RACE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferrari (NYSE: RACE):

9/16/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at Oddo Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/21/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.85. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,865. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

