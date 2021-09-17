Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):

9/15/2021 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

9/14/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

8/31/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $4.86 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 461,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,780,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

