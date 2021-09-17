Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):
- 9/15/2021 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 9/14/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.
- 8/31/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $4.86 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 461,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,780,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
