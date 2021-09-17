WELL Reaches One Day Volume of $380,651.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. WELL has a market capitalization of $66.39 million and approximately $380,651.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00131959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00045449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

