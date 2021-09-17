Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

