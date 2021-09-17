Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 791,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

