WeOwn (CHX) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $106,569.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

