WePower (WPR) Market Cap Tops $6.17 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, WePower has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $15,310.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

