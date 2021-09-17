West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WJRYY shares. Mizuho raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $47.07 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. Analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

