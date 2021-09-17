Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Purchases $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WAL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

