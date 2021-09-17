Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

