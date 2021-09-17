Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

WNEB stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

