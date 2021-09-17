Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 124,040 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.89% of Nutanix worth $71,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

