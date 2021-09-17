Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 494,755 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.85% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $70,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

