Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 66,667 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.31% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $45.04 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

