Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 358,564 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,033,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.22% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

