Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 798,130 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 798,130 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 4.42% of Innoviva worth $41,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 21.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Innoviva by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

