Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,055,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,210,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.63% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.