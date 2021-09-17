Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,907 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.13% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $64,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

SRC opened at $50.31 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

