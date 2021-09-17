Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Align Technology worth $73,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $97,252,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $728.29 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $735.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

