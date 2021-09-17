Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,437 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.26% of FOX worth $55,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOXA opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

