Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.10% of Mimecast worth $38,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

