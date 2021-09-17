Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.54% of F5 Networks worth $60,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,859 shares of company stock worth $1,786,207. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $208.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

