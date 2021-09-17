Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664,107 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.58% of Paya worth $36,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 904,409 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

