Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $38.57 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.63% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $38,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,922 shares of company stock worth $10,403,593. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,462.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

