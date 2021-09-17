Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $42.49 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.74% of Q2 worth $42,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $20,651,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Q2 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $85.22 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.