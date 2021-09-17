Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $49.74 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,865 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.36% of Cogent Communications worth $49,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.15 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

