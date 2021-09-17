Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $52.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,607 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $52,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

