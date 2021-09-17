Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $59.84 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 342.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.58% of Paylocity worth $59,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 8.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 662,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

PCTY stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $278.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average of $199.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,132 shares of company stock worth $24,610,827 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

