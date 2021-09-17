Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $64.75 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.82% of ITT worth $64,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 139.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.