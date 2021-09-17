Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,022 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.28% of Splunk worth $66,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 4,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $51,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $153.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,225 shares of company stock worth $182,173. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

