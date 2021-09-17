Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,362 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.85% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.