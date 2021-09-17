Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $51.62 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,621,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.46% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.