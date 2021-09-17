Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $53.09 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,430,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,094,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

