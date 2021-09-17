Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $63.60 Million in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,639,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.16% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after buying an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.63 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

