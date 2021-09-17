Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.79% of PS Business Parks worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSB stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

