Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.83% of Revolve Group worth $41,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $511,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

