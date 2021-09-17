Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $45.11 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,105,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.27% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.