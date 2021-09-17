Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $72.22 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 849,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,222,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

