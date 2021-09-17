Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 117,937 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.41% of Avalara worth $56,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 181.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

