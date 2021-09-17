Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 363,209 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.56% of Haemonetics worth $52,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.