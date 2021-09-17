Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 1,556,045 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,556,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,031,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.87% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

