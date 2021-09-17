Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 855,459 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 855,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,900,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.41% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

