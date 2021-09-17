Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.65% of MKS Instruments worth $63,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 158,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.37 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

