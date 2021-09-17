Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 125,697 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,697 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.34% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $51,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BMRN stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

