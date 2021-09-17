Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 201,264 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,264 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.38% of Berry Global Group worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after acquiring an additional 810,496 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

