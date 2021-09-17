Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 22,596 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.53% of Shift4 Payments worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

